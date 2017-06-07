South Dakota native & Hawkeye slugger Adams ready for MLB Draft - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota native & Hawkeye slugger Adams ready for MLB Draft

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Iowa first baseman Jake Adams has slugged his way into becoming a pro prospect.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The three-day Major League Baseball draft starts Monday. Iowa first baseman Jake Adams has slugged his way into becoming a pro prospect.

He hit 42 homers in two years at Des Moines Area Community College, then broke the Big Ten record with 29 homers this spring in his first season with the Hawkeyes.

One mock draft has Adams projected to be a 12th-round pick on Wednesday.

"If when June 12th comes around and I end up getting picked up by a team, it depends on the money and the round, I may go play professional ball," Adams said. "But if not, I still have another year with a great coaching staff and a great team so either way I'll be set to go."

Adams is a native of Brandon, South Dakota.

