The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Southern Grove Cashews Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt.



Star Snack Co., the distributor of the product, received a number of reports that said glass was found inside the canisters.



No injuries have been reported.



All of the recalled items have been taken off store shelves.



More than two-dozen states, including all three in Siouxland, have been affected.



Additional information is posted on the FDA's website.



People who have purchased this product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.