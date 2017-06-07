Patriot Tour: American flag traveling across continental United States

The American Flag will make its way across the continental United States, in just 100 days.

It's amazing all the things people have done and will do for The American Flag. Men and Women have died for it, wars have been led with it and people have found comfort in it.

On Wednesday one American Flag will make its journey across the continental United States.

It's all apart of the 8th Nation of Patriots Tour.

A group of motorcyclist escort the flag to its location where it is handed off to another escort.

Marty Keenan will take the flag from Norfolk to Omaha. Before him, Kevin Stoterau escorted the flag down from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The flag symbolizes so much. To civilians it means our freedom. To veterans it means sacrifice for our freedom, but now that flag symbolizes the mission to help veterans

South Dakota's flag bearer, and most importantly, veteran, Kevin Stoterau was honored to participate in the journey.

"I've served 32 years of my life in the military, I just retired barely a year ago, and this is very important to me. It's an honor to me."

Stoterau says that all veterans share a bond, one that is unlike any other.

"I don't mean to disrespect anybody, but people who have never served in the military to help protect our country, will not understate some of the things veteran do go through, and have to do to survive and maintain freedom for every living soul in our country."

Maintaining that freedom is reason enough to why he and other veterans continue to give back and raise funds to help out our veterans.