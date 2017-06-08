Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify on Capitol Hill

In Washington, this could be the most pivotal day yet in the Russia investigation.

Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies this morning - we already know what he's going to say.



Watch Live at 9 a.m.: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress

Today Former FBI Director James Comey will detail three meetings and six phone calls with President Trump before he was fired. "That is Watergate-level material," said Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey admits he assured the president that he was not a target of the Russia investigation.

"Vindicated" - the president's lawyer said.

Comey says Mr. Trump first demanded loyalty --

Then eventually asked more directly: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go."

Referring to the FBI's investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "It was inappropriate to so obsessively hound him about making the case against Flynn go away," said Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

Later, Comey says, the president asked him to "lift the cloud" of the Russia allegations. "I think I'll let director Comey speak for himself," said Andrew McCabe, Acting FBI Director.

Comey's prepared statement, a stark contrast to testimony from the head of the NSA. "I do not recall feeling pressured," said Mike Rogers, NSA Director.

And the Director of National Intelligence, who both declined to detail private conversations with the president. "I'm not going down that road in a public forum," said Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence.

"If he's even asking that's a very relevant piece of information," said Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Senate Intelligence Committee.



Republicans are treading cautiously. "My job is to make sure we don't pre-judge anything," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

"Our search is the truth, I just wanna know what happened," said Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senate Intelligence Committee.

The White House is said to be preparing a massive response.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.