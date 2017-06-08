Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn't take stand - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn't take stand

Posted:
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -

A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear from Cosby himself - even if he doesn't take the stand.

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors the candid statements he made about giving accuser Andrea Constand three unmarked pills in 2004 before engaging in sex acts with her.

The 79-year-old Cosby answered questions for four days about Constand and other accusers in the deposition he gave in her 2005 lawsuit. Cosby was arrested after it became public in 2015. He says he had a romantic relationship with Constand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Jurors are expected to get the case next week.

