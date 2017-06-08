Isolated storms possible later on today

After a fairly pleasant Wednesday aside from a few storms that rumbled through last evening, Thursday is looking a okay. We'll see more sunshine than what we saw yesterday but again, we are keeping that slim chance of a storm later on this afternoon into tonight. We have the shot of a couple of them turning severe if they do develop with the primary threats being gusty winds and large hail. Temperatures are beginning their upward ascent today with highs rising back towards 90° and they will only climb higher into the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure will be taking over the center of the country and is going to lock in the heat dome through the coming days. Lower 90s are expected tomorrow but the dew points will be a bit higher as well.

This will start factoring in the feels like temps which will possibly near 100°. Our hottest day will be Saturday where highs will likely rise towards 100° with very muggy conditions. I'm thinking Heat Advisories will be issued for the high humidity and hot temperatures into the weekend. Temperatures stay near that 100 degree mark for our Sunday as well and a fairly strong SW wind will continue to pump in the humidity. Highs stay warm into next week with temps in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will then move through heading into mid-week bringing cooler conditions back for the latter half of next week. After a sunny weekend and start to next week, our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday due to that cold front.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer