Bodies and aircraft parts found after Myanmar military plane crashes

Officials said bodies and aircraft parts were recovered Thursday from the Sea off Myanmar, where a military plane carrying 122 people, including 15 children, crashed a day earlier.

The four-engine Chinese-made Y-Right Turboprop aircraft had left Myeik heading for Yangon on a route over the Andaman Sea.

It was raining, but not heavily, at the time contact was lost with the plane Wednesday afternoon, when it was southwest of the city of Dawei.

According to a police officer, 28 bodies had been retrieved by mid-afternoon Thursday but had not yet made it to shore.

