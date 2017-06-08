South Dakota governor calls special session about lakes on private land

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling lawmakers to a special session to create a set of rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land for recreation

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling South Dakota lawmakers to Pierre to create a set of rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land for recreation. The governor's office said Wednesday that the special legislative session will be held Monday.

Lawmakers will debate draft legislation endorsed by a study committee last week that restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision. The bill says also that lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs saying an area is closed.

The study came after the high court said the Legislature must determine the extent the public can use the waters for recreation.

Daugaard says the bill balances landowners' rights with the ability for sportsmen to use public waters recreationally.