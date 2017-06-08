Energy groups fight new South Dakota wind setback rules

A coalition of farm and energy groups is asking voters to overturn restrictive wind turbine rules recently passed in southeast South Dakota

The Argus Leader reports the ordinance passed last month requires turbines to be at least a half mile from homes unless the energy company receives a waiver from the neighboring landowner.

The coalition met Tuesday in Sioux Falls to support a repeal, organizing as a ballot question committee in Lincoln County under the name "Farmers and Friends of Wind Energy." Supporters of the Dakota Power Community Wind farm say the setbacks reduce hope of renewable energy development in the county.

Ordinance backers say it protects property values from the impact of large-scale wind projects.

South Sioux Falls residents will vote on the restrictions on July 18.