Oldest fossils unearthed in Morocco

The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco.



Scientists revealed in a report released Wednesday that the fossils - at about 300,000 years old - are 100,000 years older than other homo sapiens remains.



And their northwestern African location is thousands of miles from eastern Africa, the region of the previous most ancient findings.



The bones reveal people from an early stage of our species' evolution.



Coupled with other evidence, it does suggest that homo sapiens may have reached its modern-day form in more than one place within Africa.



It's not clear just when homo sapiens appeared - scientists think an earlier stage of development preceded the one revealed by the discovery.



They described the new findings in two papers released by the journal nature.



They include a skull, a jaw and teeth, as well as stone tools.



Combined with other bones that were found there decades ago but not correctly dated, the fossil collection represents at least five people, including young adults, an adolescent and a child of around eight years old.



In their day, the evidence shows, the site was a cave that might have served as a hunting camp, where people butchered and ate gazelles and other prey.



They used fire and their tools were made of flint from about 25 miles away.



The bones show a mix of modern and more primitive traits.



Prof. Jean-Jacques Hublin, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology said, "There is one issue which is the timing and the place. So the timing is much older than we thought. It's not 200,000 (years). It's probably more than 300,000 (years). Then there is the notion that our species, by this time, was already represented all over Africa and not just in a little Garden of Eden somewhere."

