NWS shares 6 tips when temperatures rise

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and National Weather Service are recognizing June 8 as Heat Awareness Day in the state of Iowa.



“We kick off the summer season in early June with Heat Awareness Day, before it really starts getting hot,” said Stefanie Bond, public information officer with HSEMD. “It's a good time to remind Iowans that heat can be very dangerous. It is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S. and, in a normal year, more people die from heat-related illness than from floods, lightning, tornadoes, and hurricanes combined."



Bond said it's important to stay hydrated and limit alcohol intake. “Right now, it's the season for backyard barbecues and sipping drinks on a patio,” she stated. "But alcohol will dehydrate you, so you need to make sure you're drinking enough water to counteract its effects. In general, keeping hydrated when it's hot outside is extremely important."



Bond says now is also a good time to remind people not to leave people or pets in a hot car, no matter how long.



"It may not seem too hot, but the temperature on the inside of a vehicle can climb very quickly, even on milder days," she noted. "Temperatures can rise as much as 20 degrees in only 10 minutes. Leaving the windows open slightly will not really help to keep the inside of the car cool. Make sure when you leave your vehicle for any period of time that no children or pets are still inside. 'Beat the heat - check the backseat!'"



Some basic things to remember when the mercury rises:

· Drink plenty of water, regularly.

· Limit intake of alcohol.

· Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

· Avoid too much sunshine and use a sunscreen high in SPF.

· Reduce, eliminate, or reschedule strenuous activities.

· Stay indoors as much as possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay out of the sunshine on the lowest floor.