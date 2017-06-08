Ex-coach pleads not guilty to sex assault of boy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ex-coach pleads not guilty to sex assault of boy

SIBLEY, IOWA (AP) -

A former Sibley-Ocheyedan football coach and teacher fired after the superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Iowa court records say 39-year-old Kyle Ewinger entered the written plea Wednesday in Osceola County District Court.

His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

Ewinger, of West Burlington, was fired after he was found with the boy sleeping on an air mattress.

A criminal complaint says the boy reported that Ewinger had performed a sex act on him.

Nebraska court records say Ewinger has pleaded not guilty a charge of sexually assaulting a child in Douglas County. No trial has yet been scheduled.

A pretrial conference is set to resume June 21.

