Iowa man training to become astronaut

Iowa man training to become astronaut

Posted:

NASA announces a new group of astronaut candidates Wednesday, and a man from Cedar Falls, Iowa has made the elite cut.

Raja Chari will report for duty in August as one of 12 astronaut candidates. Chari's NASA profile says he was born in Milwaukee but was raised in Cedar Falls and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. He studied Astronautical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy and also holds a Master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Chari will now train for two years at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then could be given a flight assignment. More information on the entire class is available on the NASA website.

