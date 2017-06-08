X's Thursday night game postponed because of illness

The final game of a 3 game series schedule for Thursday, June 8 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes has been postponed due to the visiting team having multiple players ill.

The game will be played as part of a double header on Tuesday, August 1, when the Goldeyes will be back in Sioux City. The games will consist of two 7 inning games with the first game schedule for a 6:05 pm first pitch with game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the completion of game 1.

In a news release, the team stated that anyone with tickets for Thursday night's game will be allowed admittance to both games on August 1st, but all Thursday, June 8th tickets must be exchanged at the Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park box office for a ticket dated for Tuesday, August 1.