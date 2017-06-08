X's comeback again to top Goldeyes

The Sioux City Explorers improved to 12-6 with a 12-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-7) in game two of their three games series at Lewis and Clark Park on Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes jumped to a 4-0 lead. With the Goldeyes leading 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, LeVon Washington doubled into the left field corner to score Nick Flair and pull the Explorers within one run. Two batters later, Jayce Ray drew a one-out walk, setting up a two-run triple from Nate Samson that put Sioux City ahead 5-4. The Explorers stretched the lead to 6-4 on a throwing error on a Tyler Ogle groundball. A wild pitch on a dropped third strike to Josh Vitters brought in John Nogowski to cap off the five-run inning.

The Explorers broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the eighth. With runners on second and third following an error, Lang hit a soft single to centre that scored both Brandon Alvarez and LeVon Washington. After Ray walked, Nogowski followed with an RBI single. Ogle then hit a two-out, two-run homer to left.

Sioux City starter Kurt Heyer (1-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits in seven innings. Heyer walked three and struck out three.

The series concludes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Zack Dodson (1-1, 6.87) takes on left-hander Hobbs Johnson (2-0, 3.14).