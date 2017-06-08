Sculpt Siouxland celebrates the year with their sculptures on display for the public

An artful honor on the way in downtown Sioux City.

Thursday night was the Sculpt Siouxland Annual Celebration.

This is an annual event to celebrate the artwork in the downtown area.

They take the sculptures that are being displayed and they bring them all together for the public to see, and purchase.

The sculptures being displayed are from different places within the Midwest.

"What we really like to do is to draw attention to everything that's happening downtown here in Sioux City so we want to attract people here, emphasize the new additions and the direction that downtown is going by bringing these pieces in and mutually benefiting one another," said President of Sculpt Siouxland, Breandan Donahue.

The public is invited to attend this celebration for free.

The event starts at 5:30, and goes until 8:00pm.