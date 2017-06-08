More humid Friday, HOT for the weekend!

We've had pretty consistent weather this week and it continued today with highs mostly in the 80s across the region (although Sioux City was again able to reach the 90 degree mark) and a few thunderstorms formed during the afternoon again.

The best chance of storms will be in northern Siouxland with most of them fading away after 9 pm or so.

And while it's been warm, it's about to get even warmer and more humid. Highs on Friday will hit close to 90 degrees with the weekend likely seeing highs in the mid to upper 90s with a hot wind blowing through.

Monday is still looking warm as well before a cold front moves in on Tuesday.

Along that front, there will be a chance of some storms on Tuesday and this should help our temperatures cool back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.