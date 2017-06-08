More humid Friday, HOT for the weekend! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More humid Friday, HOT for the weekend!

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We've had pretty consistent weather this week and it continued today with highs mostly in the 80s across the region (although Sioux City was again able to reach the 90 degree mark) and a few thunderstorms formed during the afternoon again.  

The best chance of storms will be in northern Siouxland with most of them fading away after 9 pm or so.  

And while it's been warm, it's about to get even warmer and more humid.  Highs on Friday will hit close to 90 degrees with the weekend likely seeing highs in the mid to upper 90s with a hot wind blowing through.  

Monday is still looking warm as well before a cold front moves in on Tuesday.  

Along that front, there will be a chance of some storms on Tuesday and this should help our temperatures cool back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.