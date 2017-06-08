DNR reminds boaters of laws governing speed on the Iowa Great Lakes

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling lawmakers to a special session to create a set of rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land for recreation

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling lawmakers to a special session to create a set of rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land for recreation

As we head into the weekend, Siouxland boaters will be getting ready to hit the Iowa Great Lakes. But, there are some things they need to know before they hit the water.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are reminding boaters of speed and distance laws.

Jeff Morrison, a DNR Enforcement Officer, says some of those laws are specific to the Iowa Great Lakes. "You know, anytime you're within 300 feet of shore-- on our lakes different than anywhere else in the state and that's something that we run into quite regularly-- it's 5 miles per hour within 300 feet of shore," Morrison said. "Everywhere else in the state it's 10 mph within 300 feet of shore."

The speed regulation is in place to help protect some sensitive shoreline areas around the Iowa Great Lakes, as well as, a safety factor for anyone who may happen to be in the water near those areas.

Morrison also reminds boaters of a 25 mph speed limit that goes in effect a half hour after sunset. Safety is a primary factor with the high number of boats that tend to be on the lakes after dark, especially on busy weekends.