Drying up in Sioux City: 64 years after the Floyd River flood

We had been getting nice amounts of rain in April and May, but that has suddenly changed.

The last measurable rain in Sioux City was back on May 23 making it 15 straight days with no rain.

And adding to the problem is a dry and hot forecast into the weekend when highs will be topping out well into the 90s with heat indices going above 100 degrees.

This dry weather is in stark contrast to the problem being seen 64 years ago in Sioux City.

On June 8, 1953, the Floyd River was flooding in Sioux City from heavy rains that occurred to the north of Sioux City.

Millions of dollars in damage ensued with a couple thousand homes being surrounded by water.