Big Ox Energy resolves OSHA citations, agrees to pay fines

Big Ox Energy, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, has resolved three citations issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to the company, OSHA has reduced the penalty against the company from $101,000 to $60,844. Big Ox officials say they plan to pay the fines. But, they add that by paying the fines the company isn't admitting fault or liability.

The citations came from three separate investigations launched on the company since last fall over worker hospitalizations from either gases or chemicals.

Investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.