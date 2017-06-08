Attorneys for ABC strike back against allegations made by BPI

For the second straight day, a food safety expert testified on behalf of Beef Products Incorporated in the company's 1-point-9 billion dollar defamation suit against ABC.

On Thursday, attorneys for ABC hit back against allegations that the network's reporting cost BPI business.

Dr. Mindy Brashear, who testified as a witness for BPI, was on the stand for almost the entire day today at the Union County Courthouse.

The morning started with cross-examination by Dane Butswinkas, an attorney representing ABC.

He discussed the time when BPI went from having Fat Reduced Beef approved for hamburgers in 1991, to Lean Finely Textured Beef-- or LFTB-- that was approved for ground beef in 1993.

BPI claims ABC made dozens of false statements in reports in 2012 about the LFTB.

Butswinkas also referenced a tour in 2002 by Dr. Gerald Zirstein.

After the tour, he talked to a BPI employee, and Zirstein referred to BPI's product as "goop."

"How would you define goop?" said Dane Butswinkas, an attorney for ABC.

"Uh, I don't really have a definition of goop. It's not really a technical term. So, something gooey. I don't know. I don't have a term for that, just gooey, something that doesn't hold its shape and oozes." said Dr. Mindy Brashears.

The day ended with about 30 minutes of testimony from a nutritionist who works as an assistant professor at Texas A&M University.