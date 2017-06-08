Iowa woman sentenced for dunking baby's arm in hot coffee

A Council Bluffs mother who admitted to police that she shoved her 1-year-old child's arm into hot coffee, causing severe burns, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2rN0m0q ) that 36-year-old Rebecca Brahier pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment resulting in injury. She received credit for time already served in jail since her November arrest.

Hospital medical staff called police after the boy was brought in for treatment. Doctors say the boy suffered blistering and that his skin was sloughing off on his left hand and arm.

Police say Braheir told officers the baby kept reaching for her coffee cup, so she intentionally submerged the baby's arm in the hot coffee to "teach him a lesson."

