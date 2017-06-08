Little Sioux tornado survivor killed in rollover crash

Funeral services are planned for Sunday for a woman killed in a rollover crash late on Monday night in Monona County.

Thirty-nine-year old Tammy Dean of Castana died.

Investigators say she was thrown from the Jeep she was driving after losing control on a curve on Highway 175 outside of Mapleton on Monday night.

KTIV News did several stories on Dean back in 2008 after she survived the deadly Little Sioux Tornado.

She and her husband served as rangers at the Little Sioux Scout Camp.

The tornado destroyed their home and injured Dean.

After the disaster, the family moved to an acreage outside of Soldier, Iowa.

A Gofundme account has been set up for the Dean family.

Tammy Dean leaves behind a husband and three children.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Evangelical Free Church in Onawa.