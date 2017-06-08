Three people flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after crash near Sioux Center, Iowa

Two children and a 68-year old woman were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital following a two-vehicle accident near Sioux Center, Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Department, 18-year old Madison Pottebaum was traveling eastbound on 360th Street when her brakes malfunctioned, crashing into a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 75.

Eleven-year old Josie Bomgaars, 12-year old Camryn Pottebaum and 68-year old Colleen Bomgaars were initially taken to the Sioux Center Hospital before being flown to Sioux Falls.

Madison Pottebaum, 64-year old Mikell Mouw-Uphoff, and 13-year old Callie Van Beek were taken to Sioux Center Hospital and treated for their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.