Drought Monitor: Parched conditions expand across Dakotas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drought Monitor: Parched conditions expand across Dakotas

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that most of the Dakotas are experiencing drought conditions that are harming farmers and cattle producers.

The latest information released Thursday shows that about 87 percent of North Dakota is in drought, while just over half of South Dakota is experiencing drought conditions.

Roughly 700,000 people across both states are living in drought areas. The parched conditions have expanded and deteriorated compared to last week.

South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says she's heard of feed shortages in the state causing cattle sales that will likely continue. Edwards says also that there have been significant winter wheat losses in central South Dakota.

Edwards says she doesn't anticipate conditions will improve in the near term.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.