Owners of "M's on 4th" expand business

News release from M's on 4th:

Dan Myers and Vernon Meyer, owners of M's on 4th and M' Uncorked on Historic 4th St. in Sioux City have announced that they are acquiring the assets of Timmy's Catering in LeMars, IA from Tim and Bonnie Rasmussen who are retiring. The acquisition is set to occur sometime after July 25th. Timmy's has provided outstanding catering services to a variety of sources in Northwest Iowa for 33 years.

M's on 4th recently embarked on an effort to begin doing both small scale and large scale catering when they learned of the opportunity to acquire Timmy's. M's will provide many of the options for food choices that Timmy's offered and add some of their signature entree options that have distinguished M's as a leader in upscale dining in Sioux City. Melis Spencer, General Manager of M's will assume full operational responsibility for all catering operations both in Sioux City and LeMars.

“The timing of things was quite unique” says Dan Myers of M's. “We made a decision to dive head long into catering and then Timmy's comes along. The stars aligned.” Vernon Meyer adds “Tim and Bonnie's retirement was going to leave quite a void. We are honored to continue what they started and worked so hard to turn into an amazing success. We definitely have big shoes to fill.?

M's intends to ensure that there will be no interruption of service from Timmy's final committed catering event on July 22nd. The name of the catering operation going forward will be M's Catering.

M's on 4th is also announcing that their restaurant and wine shop will be closed beginning June 11th and re-open on Tuesday June 20th. Some additional kitchen renovations will be done during that time and M's will participate in the annual Awesome Biker Nights event on Friday and Saturday on Historic 4th St.