Bandits have home-field advantage in playoff opener

The Sioux City Bandits had a very good season, finishing 9-3. But for a franchise that has won three championships, a title is all that matters. The Bandits open the Champions Indoor Football playoffs at home Saturday against Bismarck.

The Bucks were just 5-7 this season but one of those wins was a 63-61 win over Sioux City a month ago. The Bandits did win the three other meetings with Bismarck, by 40, 14 and 18 points. Sioux City was a perfect 6-0 at home this season, and they're ready to put on another show for their fans.

"At least up until the championship game we're going to be at home and that's huge," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "It's always tough to win on the road, as our record this year has shown. We're a .500 ball club right now on the road. Thank goodness we're going to be at the Tyson Center Saturday night."

"I feel that it's definitely going to help being at home," said quarterback Taylor Genuser. "I know we can win on the road if necessary, we just slipped a few times. There's definitely a different feeling being at home, being in front of our home crowd."

Sioux City and Bismarck play at 7 o'clock on Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.