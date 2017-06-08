X's lose former big leaguer Campana to injury

When the Explorers go to Gary for a three-game series on Friday, they'll be without centerfielder Tony Campana, who was injured running out this ground ball on Wednesday. Manager Steve Montgomery says Campana suffered a minor strained hamstring and will miss "some time".

The former Chicago Cubs outfielder is hitting .286 and is tied for the team lead with five stolen bases. When we talked to him Wednesday afternoon, he was still hopeful of getting back to the big leagues.

"My biggest goal here is to prove to major league teams that I can still run a little bit and still play well here," said Campana. "So it's perfect for my game. I want to run and I want to steal some bags and play defense."

Campana played for the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Angels over four years in the majors. The X's start a three-game series at Gary-Southshore on Friday.