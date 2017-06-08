Norfolk, NE residents look for improved infrastructure and housing

The city of Norfolk, NE announced results from a city-wide survey Thursday night.

The results will determine which route city leaders take toward community development.

Last December, the state of Nebraska awarded the city 35-thousand-dollars through a Community Development Block Grant.

The grant covered the cost of a study used to find needs city leaders may be unaware of.

It also covered the cost of a survey given to residents to find out which development projects they're most interested to see completed.

About 250 residents filled out surveys and economic development officials say, once again, infrastructure was a popular choice.

They say infrastructure and facade improvements have been a focus in the city for over a decade.

"Even though a lot of those things have been identified, they have been addressed and I think that just goes to show that there's a lot of need and not always a lot of funding to get those done, so I think that's why we're consistently seeing that," said Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Director Tina Engelbart. "We're slowly able to knock it down a little bit but it just takes time."

Survey results show residents are also interested in revamping the housing market in Norfolk.

City developers have green-lit living complexes in downtown Norfolk in recent years, but say more is always needed.

"We have needs in all areas. Seeing some improvement in some of those properties as was kind of addressed tonight is it's always important and we need to make sure as a community that we're making sure that people have a good, clean, safe place to live in," said Russ Wilcox, co-owner of Real Estate Solutions in Norfolk.

The city has received similar grants in the past to improve streets and sidewalks, replace water mains, and rehabilitate single family housing.

There are two more town hall meetings Thursday, June 15.