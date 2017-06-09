Iowa regents OK tuition hikes for all 3 public universities - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CEDAR FALLS, IA (AP) -

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a tuition increase at each of the states three public universities, starting in the fall.

The Press-Citizen reports that the nine-member board voted Thursday to approve an across-the-board $216 tuition hike for students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. Increases for out-of-state, graduate and professional students at the University of Iowa will range from $1,078 to $2,578.

All three university presidents have argued that tuition increases were needed this fall because the Iowa Legislature has reduced year-over-year state funding to their institutions by nearly $30 million.

