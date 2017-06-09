South Dakota governor activates state Drought Task Force - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota governor activates state Drought Task Force

Posted:
Gov. Dennis Daugaard has activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor dry conditions across South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor dry conditions across South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor dry conditions across South Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map indicates that abnormally dry conditions can be found in the western, south central and eastern parts of the state, with moderate and severe drought conditions in the central, north central and extreme northeast portions of South Dakota.

Task force members will coordinate the exchange of drought information among government agencies as well as agriculture, fire and water-supply organizations.

The public is being asked to be careful with open burns and other fire activity.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.