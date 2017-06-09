Backyard visit by bear cubs

Mother bear and her four little cubs were in a Connecticut woman's backyard, when their escapade called for an escape plan.

In a bit of a hurry, the mother bear scurries over the wooden fence and waits for the rest.



The cubs accept the challenge and after a few attempts, most also make it over.



But keep an eye on the smallest cub on the far left of your screen.



Surveying his surroundings, he runs to the right to check out his options, then back to the left.



Takes another stab at climbing, but abandons the idea.



The suspense is almost too much!



In the end, the victory may go to the swift and the strong, but there's something to be said for a little ingenuity.



The runt of the litter, found a hole under the fence, and slipped out to join the rest of the gang.