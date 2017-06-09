Heat and humidity begin to build in

The heat and humidity really start to build as we kick-start our weekend here in Siouxland. Temperatures will be surging upwards into the 90s once again and conditions will only become hotter and more humid as we step throughout the rest of the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure is building in and this will allow southerly flow to pump in moist and hot air into the center of our nation. Sunshine will prevail right through the weekend into the start of next week with highs much above average. Temps will rise into the lower 90s later on this afternoon with the breeze beginning to increase.

Hot and even more humid air moves in for our Saturday though with highs climbing towards 100°. Temperatures stay close to the century mark into our Sunday as well with more heat and humidity. We start to cool down little by little as we progress into next week with highs dipping back into the mid 90s by Tuesday and finally back into the 80s by the time we get to mid-week. Our next chance of storms arrives Tuesday in the form of a cold front. This will be the driver of our cool-down as we'll have temperatures a lot closer to normal for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer