Iowa Supreme Court reverses judge's decision, upholds firing of Sioux City firefighter

A Sioux City firefighter, who was fired, and then got his job back following a judge's ruling, will lose his job again following a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.

In July of 2012, Larry Whitwer was charged of domestic abuse-assault. In September of that year, he pleaded guilty to that charge. At a disciplinary hearing a few weeks after his guilty plea, Whitwer entered into what's called a "last chance agreement" with the city of Sioux City. That agreement required Whitwer to abide by a "no contact order" issued in the case, or be fired immediately.

On November 18, 2013, Whitwer violated that no contact order, and was fired four days later.

In a 2015 ruling, Judge Jeffrey Neary pointed out that a Defendant Commission should have reviewed the "last chance agreement" before it was offered to, and accepted by, Whitwer. For that reason, Neary ruled that Whitwer be reinstated with $100,000 in salary, compensation and bonuses dating back to the day he was fired.

However, in Friday's ruling, the high court concluded that the "last chance agreement" was valid and enforceable. The justices reversed Neary's decision, and upheld the city's firing of Whitwer.