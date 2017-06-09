Tips on how to prevent dog bites - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tips on how to prevent dog bites

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Over four million Americans are bitten by dogs each year and children are far more likely to suffer serious injuries.

The country's leading pediatricians have some tips on how to prevent and treat a dog bite.

Always ask a dog owner for permission before allowing your child to pet any animal.

Teach kids to move calmly and slowly around dogs and avoid aggressive games like wrestling.

If a dog does attack, kids should curl up in a ball and protect their eyes and face with their arms.

Immediately wash any bite with soap and water  and call a doctor if you think your child may need antibiotics or a rabies shot.

If the bite is severe, call 9-1-1 or head to the emergency room.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.