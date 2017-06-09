Tips on how to prevent dog bites

Over four million Americans are bitten by dogs each year and children are far more likely to suffer serious injuries.



The country's leading pediatricians have some tips on how to prevent and treat a dog bite.



Always ask a dog owner for permission before allowing your child to pet any animal.



Teach kids to move calmly and slowly around dogs and avoid aggressive games like wrestling.



If a dog does attack, kids should curl up in a ball and protect their eyes and face with their arms.



Immediately wash any bite with soap and water and call a doctor if you think your child may need antibiotics or a rabies shot.



If the bite is severe, call 9-1-1 or head to the emergency room.