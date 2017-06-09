Florida man's murder conviction upheld in 2009 Sac City, IA slaying

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a claim by a convicted killer that he didn't get proper counsel when talking to police about the 2009 murder of a Sac City, Iowa man.

57-year-old John Green claimed that, during a 2014 interview with police, he had the right to have an attorney present. At the time, Green claimed the investigation had focused on him as the prime suspect in 58-year-old Mark Koster's murder.

The high court disagreed saying Green was not being prosecuted for Koster's murder, and voluntarily took part in the interview with Sac City police.

In April of 2015, a jury found Green guilty of second-degree murder for killing Koster, who was his former roommate in Sac City, and hiding the body in Koster's home. Koster's remains were later found buried in his basement after new owners of the home began renovations.