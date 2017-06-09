Inmate's escape try thwarted at southeast Nebraska prison

Authorities say an inmate's escape attempt was thwarted at a state prison in southeast Nebraska.



The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the attempt occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday as prisoner Dillon Martin was being returned to the prison in Tecumseh from court in Lincoln.



The department says that when the transport van stopped at the prison entrance, Martin opened a bag of an unidentified powder and dispersed it. The van driver and another staffer got out as the third staffer, who was with Martin in the back of the van, engaged an electronic restraint and deployed a chemical agent.



The department says Martin charged out when the van's inmate door was opened, but he was soon subdued.



The department says none of the staffers or Martin suffered any serious injuries.