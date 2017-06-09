Iowa Court of Appeals rules on Osceola County, Harris TIF lawsui - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Court of Appeals rules on Osceola County, Harris TIF lawsuit

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Iowa Court of Appeals has ruled that a lower court was wrong to dismiss a lawsuit filed by group of northwest Iowa taxpayers suing Osceola County over the distribution of tax revenue from wind turbines.

In 2015, city leaders of Harris, Iowa, said the town's sewer system had to be repaired, or risk fines from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Loans and grants weren't enough to cover the cost, so city leaders applied to Osceola County Supervisors for Tax Increment Financing. Supervisors later created an urban renewal area, and created a TIF district that included Harris.

The landowners, who filed suit against Osceola County and the city of Harris, were unhappy that supervisors designated two-million dollars of TIF money from wind turbines in the urban renewal area for repairs to the Harris sewer system. Wind farm revenue is usually dispersed throughout the county.

The county, and the city of Harris, petitioned a judge for summary judgment, and the court granted the motion, which meant the judge believed the plaintiffs had no case because there were no facts at issue.

On appeal, the appeals court found the plaintiffs' lawsuit was filed before the enactment of the ordinance they challenged. But, the appeals court reversed part of the lower court's ruling, saying that the plaintiffs do have facts at issue, and are able to pursue the lawsuit.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.