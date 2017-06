Authorities said 73-year-old Bob Roumph was hit while riding his bicycle on Friday during the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Mile Marker 56 on Highway 35 near Emerson.

The man was transported to Mercy Medical Center for injuries.

His condition is not being released.

The driver was issued a citation and released.

The accident is still under investigation.