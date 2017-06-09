BRAN bicyclist hit by vehicle near Emerson, NE

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to mile marker 56 on Highway 35 for a call to a bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle while participating in the Bike Ride Across Nebraska.

The sheriff's office said a 73-year-old male bicyclist had been hit Friday and was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City by Emerson Rescue due to injuries.

His condition is not being released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle has been issued a citation and the accident is under investigation.