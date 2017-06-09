Trump disputes former FBI director Comey's claims, says he would - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump disputes former FBI director Comey's claims, says he would be willing to testify under oath

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says fired FBI director James Comey's testimony Thursday proved there was "no collusion, no obstruction" and that "he's a leaker."
   
Trump also says Comey confirmed a lot of what Trump had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey's testimony "just weren't true."
   
Trump won't rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey.
   
He says, "Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future."
   
Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart.

