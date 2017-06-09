POLICE: Wayne, NE man falls from balcony, dies from injuries - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: Wayne, NE man falls from balcony, dies from injuries

Posted:
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -

The Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn said authorities were called to 401 Main Street in Wayne for a seriously injured fall victim at 9:43 p.m. on Thursday. 

Chief Chinn said officers arrived on scene and found 24-year-old Clay Block of Wayne unresponsive on the sidewalk on the south side of the building. 

Officers said a witness said Block had fallen from a second story egress balcony and landed on the concrete below. 

Block was transported by ambulance to Providence Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival due to the extent of his injuries sustained by the fall.

Chief Chinn said the Wayne Police Department is investigating the incident and were assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. 

