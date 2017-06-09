LAKES AREA NEWS: Broken gas line results in temporary shutdown of Arnolds Park Amusement Park Friday

Operations at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park were temporarily brought to a standstill Friday morning after a contractor accidentally hit and severed a two-inch natural gas line.

It happened around 10:30 am in the area of where a new parking lot is being constructed, across from the go-cart track and miniature golf course.

Several streets, including Lake Street which goes through the heart of the amusement park, were also closed as a precaution while crews with Black Hills Energy worked to repair the broken line.

The Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire Department was also called to the scene as a precaution and to assist with traffic control.

Operations at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park resumed around 11:45 am after repairs were made and the scene was cleared.