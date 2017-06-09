LAKES AREA NEWS: Broken gas line results in temporary shutdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Broken gas line results in temporary shutdown of Arnolds Park Amusement Park Friday

Posted:
Courtesy: Explore Okoboji Courtesy: Explore Okoboji
Courtesy: Explore Okoboji Courtesy: Explore Okoboji
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

Operations at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park were temporarily brought to a standstill Friday morning after a contractor accidentally hit and severed a two-inch natural gas line.

It happened around 10:30 am in the area of where a new parking lot is being constructed, across from the go-cart track and miniature golf course.

Several streets, including Lake Street which goes through the heart of the amusement park, were also closed as a precaution while crews with Black Hills Energy worked to repair the broken line.

The Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire Department was also called to the scene as a precaution and to assist with traffic control.

Operations at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park resumed around 11:45 am after repairs were made and the scene was cleared.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.