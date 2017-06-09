Siouxland ethanol plant supports veterans organization

A Siouxland Ethanol plant put it's support behind an organization helping veterans.

Quad County Corn Processors of Galva, Iowa presented a $2,500 check to Lisa Naslund one of the co-founders of Operation Engage America.

The organization helps those living with Post Traumatic Street and Traumatic Brain Injury.

They also provide resource fairs for every veteran.

CoBank matched the funds.

"We're just a full of gratitude and appreciate for them and they like support the veterans and first responders as well," said Lisa Naslund, Operation Engage America.

Operation Engage America will be holding a "Bridging the Gap Festival" on Saturday, June 24.

It takes place at the Prairie Pedlar Gardens in Odebolt, Iowa from 1 until 10 p.m.

The event is free and includes children's activities and a music.

But, there will be a "free will" offering to benefit the organization.

