A northwest Iowa marathon has hit the finish line.

The race's director says the Marathon to Marathon will end after Saturday's event.

That's because of a lack of volunteers.

Beginning in Storm Lake before finishing in Marathon, the marathon first began in 1996 as part of Iowa's 150th anniversary.

Runners from 40 different states will take part.

The race is USA Track and Field certified and sanctioned, allowing people to be eligible to qualify for the Boston Marathon.