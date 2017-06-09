"Dignity" license plate available in South Dakota starting July 1st

"Dignity" license plate available in South Dakota starting July - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota residents can apply for a new Dignity license plate starting July 1st.

The plates were designed with the help of Dale Lamphere, the artist who created the Dignity sculpture that stands on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River near Chamberlain.

The sculpture represents the courage, perseverance and wisdom of the Lakota and Dakota culture.

The plates are an additional $10 plus a $5 mailing fee.

Lamphere is also the artist who did the "Spirit of Siouxland" bronze sculpture at the Flight 232 Memorial in Sioux City.

