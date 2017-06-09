185th ARW holds open house Saturday

Military aircraft from the nation's past, and present, will descend on Sioux City Saturday for the 185th Air Refueling Wing Open House.

The open house is designed to say "thank you" to the community for their support, says Wing Commander Larry Christensen. The F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft will be on display alongside B-52 bombers, air-refuelers and C-5's. You will be allowed on most of the planes to tour and see how they operate.

Just after 11:30am, one of the planes will do a flyby. "If you are into large aircraft we are going to have some of the biggest aircraft in the world here, if you are into fighters, we are going to have the most advanced fighters on the planet here on our flight line," said Jeremy McClure, Public Information Officer, 185th ARW. "This is the first time we have ever had an F-22 or F 35 here on the ramp, this is a lot of firsts for us to see it and have it here in Sioux City," said Wing Commander, Larry Christensen, 185th ARW.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing is located near the Sioux Gateway Airport.

To make sure you have a pleasant experience, here are a few reminders.

1) Chairs, coolers and over-sized bags are not allowed.

2) They will provide water but come hydrated.

3) Please be sure to wear closed toe shoes. No open toe shoes/sandals and no flip flops allowed.

4) Wear plenty of sunscreen.