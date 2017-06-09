Redevelopment plans addressed for Sioux City riverfront

The Sioux City Riverfront Redevelopment Project is moving ahead.

City officials met Friday to discuss plans for the 23-acre riverfront area near Chris Larsen Park.

Some of the plans include a Ferris wheel, suspension bridge, water display, multi-use paths, basketball and bocci ball courts. A dog park, fishing area, special lawn concert area, and event space are also planned. Currently the project is estimated to cost just over 12 million dollars.

City officials say they will fundraise and apply for grants to see the project through to completion. "To see that green space there, it would give a great impression of Sioux City and what we are trying to accomplish here. It would be very visible, it's close to downtown, a lot of people use Chris Larson Park, its very important to the region. That space is bit of an eye sore and we would like to beautify it and create a great community gathering space," said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Recreation Director

The project will not start until at least 2020, when the reconstruction on the nearby Interstate 29 bridge is complete.