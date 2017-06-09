Nutrition expert testifies BPI's LFTB has nutritional value, contradicting ABC reporting

After addressing whether "lean, finely textured beef" is actually beef, lawyers for the company that makes it are trying to prove to a jury that it's nutritious.

That's the goal of Beef Products Incorporated's $1.9-billion defamation lawsuit against ABC.

Friday offered a full day of testimony, and cross-examination, of Dr. Kerri Gehring, a professor at Texas A&M University, who focused on the nutrition of BPI's product LFTB. Gehring was retained as an expert for BPI in September 2014.

Gehring said that she made nearly 20 visits to BPI plants. She testified she toured the plants to learn about their process, and conduct beef research. Gehring said she told BPI to send samples of LFTB to a lab for analysis to make sure the LFTB, which was produced in 2015 and 2016, was the same as those featured in ABC's 2012 reports.

Friday, Gehring shared the analysis from five samples. "I concluded again that LFTB has nutritional value and I concluded that the information provided by these data confirmed the information from before that LFTB is a high-protein, low-fat product." said Dr. Kerri Gehring, a professor at Texas A&M.

The defense asked Gehring if BPI imposed a limit on her testing. When she said "no," they asked her why she didn't test to see if the protein quality of LFTB is similar to meat.

Both sides concluded their questioning of Gehring by the end of the day. Testimony is expected to resume Monday morning at 8:30am.