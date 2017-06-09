Guitar smashing for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's new $6.2 million expansion

It was smash opening for the Hard Rock Casino's 6-point-2 million dollar expansion.

The annual guitar smashing Friday was part of the casino's expansion and new wine bar.

They also celebrated the kick off of the 2017 Battery Park Concert series this summer.

The new addition is nearly 8,000 square feet.

It includes 60 new slot machines, two black jack tables, a private lounge and the wine bar.

"I guess what we're most proud about at the Hard Rock is that there's something for everyone, every mood and something for how you feel one day might be different than the next, said Todd Moyer, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's General Manager. So if you want to drink some whiskey we have a great whiskey bar, or if you want to see a great show we have an unbelievable rock club and anthem. Or if you want a glass of wine maybe a nice tapas menu, we offer that here in the wine bar. Something for everyone, every mood and everyday."

Over 4,000 fans are expected to attend the Willie Nelson concert Saturday night.

